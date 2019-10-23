Carrie Underwood Wants to Win CMA Entertainer of the Year "Sorry Boys"
It's been 8 years since a female has won a CMA for Entertainer of the Year. In 2011 Taylor Swift took home the award. We think it's time for a female to dominate, and we're throwing all of our support behind Carrie Underwood!
Last night, #Pittsburgh was a dream! #CueDramaticFan -- #CryPrettyTour360 --: @jeffjohnsonimages
Carrie Underwood is the only female nominate for this year's biggest award. Carrie is up against all the boys including Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban. When asked about the nomination, Carrie let it be known that yes she does want to win.
"I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want it or it’s an honor to be nominated," Carrie admitted to Pollstar. "I’m competitive and committed to what we do. But you know that award is about so much more than me. It’s about my team, all the people who work so hard with me – from the label to the road people, the musicians, the songwriters, my management, even the fans because it’s their award, too. I see the fans coming to multiple shows, calling the radio stations, trying to find the music.
Carrie's got the support of other female artists in country music too including Miranda Lambert!
Its fall weather in Nashville! Sitting here on my porch, I realize with the chill in the air that it’s getting closer to Nov which means my birthday month and @CMAawards final voting time. Entertainer Of The Year is the big one So I’m gonna share my two cents. --Keith- a friend and a hero of mine. He took me on tour in 2005. The first big tour I ever got to be part of. He belived in me when I was a baby artist and I will be forever grateful. --Garth - In Pieces. My first cassette tape I bought with my own money from doing chores. My first concert, Texas stadium 1993. The beginning of a twinkle in my eye. It was life changing. --Eric -one of the best songwriters of all time in my opinion. He turns a phrase like no other. I’ve had the pleasure of writing with him and he is someone that will push say something in a different way. --Chris- the kind of voice & songwriting that makes you want to quit, and work harder. A sound that can’t be beat. Period. --Carrie- The Entertainer Of The Year. Because... Currently being on tour with all female artists, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the work that goes into what we do. The most amazing job in the world. But it ain’t for the faint of heart. @carrieunderwood is on an all female tour too. The Cry Pretty Tour 360. She put out her first single in 2005 and from then on country music was changed for good. That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half. The Voice. The legs. The songs. The brand. The mom. The wife. The okie. The Jesus lover. The blonde bombshell that is Carrie. She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better. If you have never heard her sing “How Great Thou Art” do yourself a favor and listen. I have her back in this picture and I’ll always have her back. So for the sake of sequins, spanx and spray tans, take it home! You Carrie the torch! --#Carrieon #EOTY
So let's get this thing going! It's the year of the female, and it's all you Carrie! Go get em'!