Carrie Underwood Wants to Win CMA Entertainer of the Year "Sorry Boys"

It's been 8 years since a female has won a CMA for Entertainer of the Year. In 2011 Taylor Swift took home the award. We think it's time for a female to dominate, and we're throwing all of our support behind Carrie Underwood!

Carrie Underwood is the only female nominate for this year's biggest award. Carrie is up against all the boys including Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban. When asked about the nomination, Carrie let it be known that yes she does want to win.

"I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want it or it’s an honor to be nominated," Carrie admitted to Pollstar. "I’m competitive and committed to what we do. But you know that award is about so much more than me. It’s about my team, all the people who work so hard with me – from the label to the road people, the musicians, the songwriters, my management, even the fans because it’s their award, too. I see the fans coming to multiple shows, calling the radio stations, trying to find the music.

Carrie's got the support of other female artists in country music too including Miranda Lambert!

So let's get this thing going! It's the year of the female, and it's all you Carrie! Go get em'!