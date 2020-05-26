Carrie Underwood's Abs Are Freaking Insane in This Bikini Selfie

May 26, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Rich Fury / Staff

Rich Fury / Staff/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Someone has been working on their fitness while in quarantine. If you follow Carrie Underwood on social media, you've seen her posting a lot of inspirational work out videos for her fans. 

Doing the @fit52 workout with the hubs this morning...in hyper speed!!! Had to set it to one of my most favorite hype songs ever! #KickStartMyHeart @motleycrue #FindYourPath #StayThePath #Fit52

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Check out her abs in this bikini selfie... whoa! 

Is it summer yet? ☀️ #PoolReady #ChooseYou

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Carrie Underwood, you look great sister! It's very inspiring and makes me think I should do more while in quarantine. 

 

Tags: 
Carrie Underwood
bikini selfie
Instagram
Fitness
working out

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Bread Delivery Driver Shannon - 5-27-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Horse Ranch Hand Andrew - 5-26-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Energy Company Project Manager Sam - 5-22-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Waterproofing Foreman Steve - 5-21-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Nurse Practitioner Olivia - 5-20-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Landscape Customer Care Coordinator Natasha - 5-19-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes