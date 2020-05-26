Carrie Underwood's Abs Are Freaking Insane in This Bikini Selfie
May 26, 2020
Someone has been working on their fitness while in quarantine. If you follow Carrie Underwood on social media, you've seen her posting a lot of inspirational work out videos for her fans.
Doing the @fit52 workout with the hubs this morning...in hyper speed!!! Had to set it to one of my most favorite hype songs ever! #KickStartMyHeart @motleycrue #FindYourPath #StayThePath #Fit52
Check out her abs in this bikini selfie... whoa!
Carrie Underwood, you look great sister! It's very inspiring and makes me think I should do more while in quarantine.