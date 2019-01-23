Carrie Underwood's Baby Is Here! Meet Jacob Bryan!
January 23, 2019
Awwwww... we're already in love! Just moments ago, Carrie Underwood shared the first picture of Jacob Bryan Fischer!
He's soooo cute!!!!
Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good...
Congratulations to the Fischer's and their beautiful growing family! We can't wait to see a pic when Jacob meets his big brother Isiah!