Carrie Underwood's Family is Growing... AGAIN!
March 20, 2019
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fischer are busy parents. Isiah is now a toddler and his younger brothers is only a few months old. Now the Fischer family is growing again!
Meet the newest member of the Fischer family...
Every cowboy needs a horse...and a hat. I’m still working with him on the Southern accent. Meet Bojangles...newest addition to the Fisher family! --
Wonder how long before we get to see photos of we get to see photos of Carrie's boys on the horse?
Ever since I was a kid I’ve always wanted horses. Today I got my first! Bojangles is finally home! He’ll have a dancing partner in a couple days
So cute! Yeeeeehaw!