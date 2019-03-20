Carrie Underwood's Family is Growing... AGAIN!

March 20, 2019
DeAnna Lee
Mike Fisher and Isaiah Michael Fisher attend as Carrie Underwood is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fischer are busy parents. Isiah is now a toddler and his younger brothers is only a few months old. Now the Fischer family is growing again! 

Meet the newest member of the Fischer family... 

 

Every cowboy needs a horse...and a hat. I’m still working with him on the Southern accent. Meet Bojangles...newest addition to the Fisher family! --

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Wonder how long before we get to see photos of we get to see photos of Carrie's boys on the horse?

Ever since I was a kid I’ve always wanted horses. Today I got my first! Bojangles is finally home! He’ll have a dancing partner in a couple days

A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on

So cute! Yeeeeehaw! 

