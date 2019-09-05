Carrie Underwood's Fitness Book Navigates "Pressure to Look Perfect"

Carrie Underwood can now add "author" to her resume! She is publishing her first book, and it deals with how to get and stay fit. Plus she takes a deep dive on the "pressure to look perfect".

"It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey," Carrie Underwood says about her upcoming book.

Carrie Underwood inspires all of us with her lifestyle and fitness tips on social media. Now she's taking it to a larger audience with a book, and we can't wait to read it!

------------ #StayThePath #CryPrettyTour360 @CaliabyCarrie A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 2, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life will be published by Dey Street Books in 2020.

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” Carrie says. “It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle.”