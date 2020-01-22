Carrie Underwood's Son Jacob Turn One And The Photos are Beyond Cuteness!

January 22, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

This is all the cuteness we need to pick us up on a gloomy Puget Sound day! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fischer's youngest son Jacob turned one yesterday, and the celebration was all about the cake! 

Happy Birthday Jacob! 

Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it! --

