Cauliflower Tortillas with Chicken Fajitas

That quarantine 15 is sneaking up on me, and I've decided to do something about it. Self care is important, and the best way I know how to do that is to cook and eat better.

This recipe is easy, but it will take a little time to execute. But hey, in quarantine we do have a little extra time. So get the kids invovled and try these Cauliflower Tortillas and Chicken Fajitas. My husband loved them too!



Cauliflower Tortillas

2 cups riced cauliflower (I buy the bag at Trader Joes)

1 egg

salt and pepper to taste

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.



2. Put cauliflower into a bowl and microwave for 2 minutes, stir, then microwave another 2 minutes, and stir again.

3. **** IF YOU'RE RICING YOUR OWN CAULIFLOWER*** Put cauliflower into a dish towel and drain the excess water. No one likes soggy tortillas. :) Get the bag that's already riced. It's so much easier and more effective.

4. In a mixing bowl, combine cauliflower, one egg, salt, and pepper and mix until well combined. (Note: the mixture will be a little running but shouldn't be pure liquid either.)

5. Spread mixture onto the baking sheet with parchment paper into six fairly small circles.

6. Bake 10 minutes, then carefully peel them off the parchment paper and flip, and them bake for an additional 5 - 7 minutes.

7. Once their done place them on a wire rack to cool slightly.

8. Use tongs and pick up tortillas and place tortillas directly on a medium hot grill while not letting go of the tortilla. Brown to your liking. It only takes a few seconds.

Build your favorite taco! -- We grilled chicken and some veggies and topped it with a little pico de gallo!