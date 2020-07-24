Caylee Hammack & Alan Jackson Cover Don Williams "Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good"

Seriously, this is one HOT collab! Caylee Hammack and Alan Jackson team up to cover Don Williams "Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good", and it doesn't get much better than this.

“This song has held a special place in my heart since childhood,” shared Hammack. “And, during the past few months at home, I have found myself frequently visiting songs I grew up on because of the comfort it has brought me, especially this one. It has always been a golden classic in my heart and I believe in many others; and it’s message felt much needed today. Alan Jackson was gracious enough to bring his voice and heart to this song and made it feel like chicken noodle soup for the country music soul. I just feel very honored to be able to send our rendition out into the world today!”

“It’s so nice to be able to finally record one of my favorite Don Williams songs with a great message for today and to be able to sing it with another Georgia native with a sweet voice,” added Jackson.