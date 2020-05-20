CDC Now Says Coronavirus Does Not Spread Easily on Hard Surfaces

The CDC is still learning daily about how coronavirus spreads and announced that the virus does not spread as easily as once thought on hard surfaces. It is mainly transmitted from coming into contact with an infected person.

Matt McAllister from the MWP was one of the first to read the news from the CDC.

The CDC just announced they were wrong about the spread of Covid-19 on hard surfaces, so I guess we can stop wiping everything down with a Clorox wipe now. Why do I feel like the next big revelation will be about face masks? -- — Matt McAllister (@MorningWolfMatt) May 20, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says the novel virus “does not spread easily” from "from touching surfaces or objects" -- but experts warn that doesn’t mean it’s no longer necessary to take "practical and realistic" precautions in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Other ways in which the virus does not easily spread is from animals to people, or from people to animals, the federal agency said on its updated page.

“COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning about how it spreads. It may be possible for COVID-19 to spread in other ways, but these are not thought to be the main ways the virus spreads,” according to the CDC.

The CDC did, however, remind citizens that the virus does mainly spread person-to-person, noting that the virus that causes a COVID-19 infection, SARS-CoV-2, "is spreading very easily and sustainably between people.”

Here's how the disease spreads: