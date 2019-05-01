Celebrating Tim McGraw's Birthday with Our Top 3 Favorite Tim Songs

Happy Birthday Tim McGraw! Today we celebrate you and all that you bring to country music. 52 never, ever looked so dang good!

It was soooooo difficult to choose just three, because TMac has a lifetime of country hits... but here's our top 3 Tim McGraw songs of all time!

#3 Live Like You Were Dying

Video of Tim McGraw - Live Like You Were Dying (Official Music Video)

#2 I Like It, I Love It

Video of Tim McGraw - I Like It I Love It (Official Music Video)

#1 Indian Outlaw

Video of Tim McGraw - Indian Outlaw (Official Music Video)

If we left something off the list that you think should be there, share it with us!