Celebrating Tim McGraw's Birthday with Our Top 3 Favorite Tim Songs

May 1, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

David Becker / Stringer/ Getty

Happy Birthday Tim McGraw! Today we celebrate you and all that you bring to country music. 52 never, ever looked so dang good! 

It was soooooo difficult to choose just three, because TMac has a lifetime of country hits... but here's our top 3 Tim McGraw songs of all time!  

#3 Live Like You Were Dying

 

#2 I Like It, I Love It

 

#1 Indian Outlaw

 

 

If we left something off the list that you think should be there, share it with us! 

 

Deanna Lee

