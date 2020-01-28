Chase Rice is "So Pissed Off" to Be Sucked Into The Bachelor Drama by Producers

Chase Rice just wanted to go on The Bachelor and promote his music. He has two great songs to perform "Eyes on You" and "Lonely If You Are", but it wasn't just about the music on Monday night's show.

When Chase Rice got on set for the show he realized his ex, Victoria Fuller was The Bachelor's date. Even The Bachelor fans know these producers are always up to something...

There’s always ONE moment during #TheBachelor when I quote “the devil works hard but the bachelor producers work harder.”

This is it. This is that moment. pic.twitter.com/caqKn1yQEj — syd capousis bolin (@sydcbolin) January 28, 2020

The devil works hard, the Bachelor producers work harder#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/JEwh6US4nt — Reality Tweetz (@BachTweetz) January 28, 2020

And Chase isn't mincing words about how he felt about that moment... can you say awkward?!!!

“I was pissed. I was really pissed off to be honest. I was just going there to try and promote ‘Lonely If You Are’, and ‘Eyes On You,’ and I wanted nothing to do with. If there’s anything I’ve ever wanted, it’s to have nothing to do with the drama of that show", Chase told a local radio station.

“I know her, we spent a night together in Charlotte. She’s a cool chick from what I know of her. I got no problem with her, I got no problem with him. I knew she was going on the show,” Rice added.

The experience turned out to be quite a negative one Chase explained. Uh yeah, can you even imagine?

“I was still pretty surprised. I told my manager and my publicist, and they were like ‘Don’t even worry about that. They’re not going to do that to you, that’s a weird coincidence but they’re not going to, there’s no way they’re going to do that to you,’” he said.

And Chase Rice blames The Bachelor producers, and well we do too!

“The fact that they did that to me? It’s over the top, it’s unnecessary,” Rice continued. “I didn’t expect it, but at the end of the day it happened. I don’t know if it’s the producers, or if they just got lucky as hell. I know what I think, but I’ll let everybody figure out what they think.”

Asked if he would ever consider participating in a reality show competition, Rice said, “Not a shot in hell. Unless they paid me a billion dollars? I’d do it for a billion dollars. Give me a billion and I’ll do it.”

We feel sorry for both Peter and Chase! That's just not right for the producers to be that evil!

wait the PRODUCERS knew your EX BF was Chase Rice!? And they set us up on a date with HIM singing?! #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/094LqMZY0M — kat pat (@TheRealKatPat) January 28, 2020

But dang it, it makes good TV! Hang in there Chase Rice, we love you!!!