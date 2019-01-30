Chicago is 76 Degrees Colder Than Seattle... We'll Show You!
The polar vortex is real! How cold is it in "Chiberia"? 76 degrees colder than Seattle. Think about that! Like that's really, REALLY stinkin' cold! I'm freezing just sitting here thinking about it.
Let us show you just how cold it is in Chicago. Then we're going to bask in all the glory that is sunny and 54 in January in Seattle! I mean, we have to rub it in a little right? Yes, yes we do. ;)
The #PolarVortex is real. How cold is it on our deck today? This cold. #LNK pic.twitter.com/1zJhqDlyHl— Social Assurance (@SocialAssurance) January 30, 2019
Geebus! That's cold! Look at this poor guy. He can't even get into his car. It's completely frozen shut. He's in Minnesota...
Meanwhile in Minnesota... #PolarVortex— Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) January 30, 2019
Stay safe y'all! pic.twitter.com/bIIW5IrXUo
Whoa, this is wicked. Earth is COLD!
#PolarVortex alert. The temperatures on this data layer are updated every 15 minutes: https://t.co/ozYV3EB0Zp pic.twitter.com/PQVxvttTbx— Google Earth (@googleearth) January 30, 2019
How do these people do it? I mean look at those temperatures!
Fargo, North Dakota, experienced temperatures of -31°F on Wednesday. Chicago hit -20°F. https://t.co/g6nEg5xkPa #PolarVortex— Vox (@voxdotcom) January 30, 2019
Look at this incredible polar vortext life hack!
A little trick to de-ice your car if you’re in a #PolarVortex state ----— UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 30, 2019
pic.twitter.com/kgRg98dHgJ
Dang, the Chicago River is frozen!
Seen from above: the Chicago River, much of it frozen over, as the #PolarVortex hits the US— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 30, 2019
[Tap to expand> https://t.co/m7mMdN2vZ9 pic.twitter.com/YvhUvt8RhD
Ok one more, than we're gonna back in a little Seattle sunshine...
So it's a bit chilly in #Chicago Feel free to use, @accuweather @ABC7Chicago #polarvortex #deepfreeze #chicago #windchill #freezing #brrrr pic.twitter.com/7BjhuBI6y4— jordanwilson04 (@jordanwilson04) January 30, 2019
Meanwhile, back in Seattle we have sunshine and 54 degrees today! 76 degrees warmer than Chicago!!! Crazy!
When the sky is clear and the mountains decide to make an appearance ☀️-- . . . . . . . . #seattlesunshine #queenannehill #seattle #washington #downtown #skyline #spaceneedle #seattleskyline #mtrainier #kerrypark #marshallpark #pugetsound #elliotbay #marina #olympicmountains #pnw #pacificnorthwest #pnwonderland #optoutside #getoutdoors #morningstroll #neighborhoodwalk
So pretty! Makes us all feel so lucky to live in one of the most beautiful parts of the world! Feel the pride Puget Sound!
Ok, one more... Seattle you so pretty!
If you live in the PNW you don’t squander sunny days indoors! What was your favorite part of this weekend?
Stay warm out there Chicago! We'll be thinking about you today as we sip the best coffee in America and enjoy some of the best weather in the country too!