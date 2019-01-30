Chicago is 76 Degrees Colder Than Seattle... We'll Show You!

The polar vortex is real! How cold is it in "Chiberia"? 76 degrees colder than Seattle. Think about that! Like that's really, REALLY stinkin' cold! I'm freezing just sitting here thinking about it.

Let us show you just how cold it is in Chicago. Then we're going to bask in all the glory that is sunny and 54 in January in Seattle! I mean, we have to rub it in a little right? Yes, yes we do. ;)

The #PolarVortex is real. How cold is it on our deck today? This cold. #LNK pic.twitter.com/1zJhqDlyHl — Social Assurance (@SocialAssurance) January 30, 2019

Geebus! That's cold! Look at this poor guy. He can't even get into his car. It's completely frozen shut. He's in Minnesota...

Whoa, this is wicked. Earth is COLD!

#PolarVortex alert. The temperatures on this data layer are updated every 15 minutes: https://t.co/ozYV3EB0Zp pic.twitter.com/PQVxvttTbx — Google Earth (@googleearth) January 30, 2019

How do these people do it? I mean look at those temperatures!

Fargo, North Dakota, experienced temperatures of -31°F on Wednesday. Chicago hit -20°F. https://t.co/g6nEg5xkPa #PolarVortex — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 30, 2019

Look at this incredible polar vortext life hack!

A little trick to de-ice your car if you’re in a #PolarVortex state ----



pic.twitter.com/kgRg98dHgJ — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 30, 2019

Dang, the Chicago River is frozen!

Seen from above: the Chicago River, much of it frozen over, as the #PolarVortex hits the US



[Tap to expand> https://t.co/m7mMdN2vZ9 pic.twitter.com/YvhUvt8RhD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 30, 2019

Ok one more, than we're gonna back in a little Seattle sunshine...

Meanwhile, back in Seattle we have sunshine and 54 degrees today! 76 degrees warmer than Chicago!!! Crazy!

So pretty! Makes us all feel so lucky to live in one of the most beautiful parts of the world! Feel the pride Puget Sound!

Yes. #seattle #seattlesunshine A post shared by @ misslanic on Jan 26, 2019 at 9:53am PST

Ok, one more... Seattle you so pretty!

Stay warm out there Chicago! We'll be thinking about you today as we sip the best coffee in America and enjoy some of the best weather in the country too!