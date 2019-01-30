Chicago is 76 Degrees Colder Than Seattle... We'll Show You!

January 30, 2019
DeAnna Lee
Wolf Blog

The polar vortex is real! How cold is it in "Chiberia"? 76 degrees colder than Seattle. Think about that! Like that's really, REALLY stinkin' cold! I'm freezing just sitting here thinking about it. 

Let us show you just how cold it is in Chicago. Then we're going to bask in all the glory that is sunny and 54 in January in Seattle! I mean, we have to rub it in a little right? Yes, yes we do. ;) 

Geebus! That's cold! Look at this poor guy. He can't even get into his car. It's completely frozen shut. He's in Minnesota... 

Whoa, this is wicked. Earth is COLD! 

How do these people do it? I mean look at those temperatures! 

Look at this incredible polar vortext life hack! 

Dang, the Chicago River is frozen! 

Ok one more, than we're gonna back in a little Seattle sunshine... 

Meanwhile, back in Seattle we have sunshine and 54 degrees today! 76 degrees warmer than Chicago!!! Crazy! 

When the sky is clear and the mountains decide to make an appearance ☀️-- . . . . . . . . #seattlesunshine #queenannehill #seattle #washington #downtown #skyline #spaceneedle #seattleskyline #mtrainier #kerrypark #marshallpark #pugetsound #elliotbay #marina #olympicmountains #pnw #pacificnorthwest #pnwonderland #optoutside #getoutdoors #morningstroll #neighborhoodwalk

A post shared by Devi-- (@devinmica) on

So pretty! Makes us all feel so lucky to live in one of the most beautiful parts of the world! Feel the pride Puget Sound! 

Yes. #seattle #seattlesunshine

A post shared by @ misslanic on

Ok, one more... Seattle you so pretty!  

If you live in the PNW you don’t squander sunny days indoors! What was your favorite part of this weekend?

A post shared by Jessica Mack (@sweetdivergence) on

Stay warm out there Chicago! We'll be thinking about you today as we sip the best coffee in America and enjoy some of the best weather in the country too! 

 

 

 

Chicago
Polar Vortex
Seattle
Weather
Global Warming
Deanna Lee
deanna lee dance

