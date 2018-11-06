Chris Janson Wows with Elvis Cover on DWTS

November 6, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

© George Walker IV

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

That voice! We're were like...is that Elvis or Chris Janson? I mean we knew the man was talented after seeing him steal the show at Throwdown, but DANG! 

It was a country themed night on Dancing with the Stars, and just like usual Chris Janson brought his A+ game! 

 

It’s been a blessed day. Awesome to be back in Hollywood with my bride @kellylynnjanson and onstage with @mrbobbybones @sharnaburgess @dancingabc

A post shared by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on

 

It’s almost that time! Tune in 8/7c to see me perform live for @mrbobbybones and @sharnaburgess on @dancingabc -- #DWTS #countrynight

A post shared by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on

Tags: 
Chris Janson
Dancing with the Stars
Elvis
Country Night
Deanna Lee
deanna lee dance

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 6th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party: So That's How Male Country Stars Get Into Tight Fittin' Jeans DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
Lunch Party Discovers How Country Stars Get Into Them Skin Tight Jeans DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday November 5th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party Discovers How Country Stars Get Into Them Skin Tight Jeans DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday November 2nd, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes