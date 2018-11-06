Chris Janson Wows with Elvis Cover on DWTS
November 6, 2018
That voice! We're were like...is that Elvis or Chris Janson? I mean we knew the man was talented after seeing him steal the show at Throwdown, but DANG!
It was a country themed night on Dancing with the Stars, and just like usual Chris Janson brought his A+ game!
It’s been a blessed day. Awesome to be back in Hollywood with my bride @kellylynnjanson and onstage with @mrbobbybones @sharnaburgess @dancingabc
It’s almost that time! Tune in 8/7c to see me perform live for @mrbobbybones and @sharnaburgess on @dancingabc -- #DWTS #countrynight