Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane are Preggers!
Chris Stapleton has announced that he and his wife Morgane are expecting a new baby! They shared the exciting news with their fans this past Friday (November 2nd) at Madison Square in New York City.
"I've got an announcement to make," Stapleton told the fans during his NYC show. "Some of you may know that we have four children...Now there's four for us, but we gonna make it five," he continued, to uproarious applause from the audience.
The country super stars just had twins this time last year, and we featured in GQ Magazine during the pregnancy.
Aren't they precious?
Thank you for all the love! We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family. We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you! ♥️♥️
Congratulations to the happy couple!