Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane are Preggers!

Chris Stapleton has announced that he and his wife Morgane are expecting a new baby! They shared the exciting news with their fans this past Friday (November 2nd) at Madison Square in New York City.

"I've got an announcement to make," Stapleton told the fans during his NYC show. "Some of you may know that we have four children...Now there's four for us, but we gonna make it five," he continued, to uproarious applause from the audience.

The country super stars just had twins this time last year, and we featured in GQ Magazine during the pregnancy.

Thanks @GQStyle --: @robertmaxwellphotos A post shared by Chris Stapleton (@chrisstapleton) on Feb 28, 2018 at 10:32am PST

Aren't they precious?

Congratulations to the happy couple!