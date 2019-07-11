Cole Swindell Is Single Again... Just in Time for Throwdown!

Just in time for country music's biggest party in the Puget Sound our Throwdown headliner Cole Swindell is single...again!!!

Just three months after going red carpet official at the 2019 ACM Awards in April, Cole Swindell and wrestler Barbie Blank have called it quits. It was first noticed by fans when they stopped following each other on Instagram. An insider close to the situation revealed that the couple have split. Cole was nominated for Song of the Year for "Break Up in the End" at the ACM's, and afterwards took Barbie on a date to an Atlanta Braves baseball game with his fellow country star friend Ryan Hurd.

Jason Kempin / Staff/ Getty

Both Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank have busy schedules this summer. You might have seen Barbie Blank on the ESPY Awards last night in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Cole is on tour with his buddy Luke Bryan, then we get to see him on September 1st at Throwdown!

Neither of the stars have made any public remarks about the split.