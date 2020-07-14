College Football May Not Happen This Fall

According to High Ranking College Official

July 14, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
David Becker / Stringer

David Becker / Stringer/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

College football may be in trouble for the fall. Yahoo Sports shared the news, although not official yet, all signs are pointing to no college football in the fall.

 

“Right now, I don’t see a path in the current environment to how we play,” a Power Five athletic director said.  “I’m confident we’ll get back to what we all think of as normal, but it may be a year before that happens.”

Then he went on to say this... 

“Ultimately, no one is playing football in the fall,” said a high-ranking college official. “It’s just a matter of how it unfolds. As soon one of the ‘autonomy five’ or Power Five conferences makes a decision, that’s going to end it.”

It looks like they may try to push things back to spring and summer of 2021. 

 

Tags: 
College Football
Cancelled
Coronavirus

Upcoming Events

30 Jul
100.7 The Wolf's New Country Night Out with Matt Stell - POSTPONED Steel Creek American Whiskey Co.
05 Sep
Carrie Underwood at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair
10 Sep
Eddie Montgomery at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
11 Sep
Michael Ray at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
12 Sep
38 Special - Dancing in the Dirt Party - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Deck Carpenter Peter - 7-14-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Substance Abuse Disorder Specialist Rachelle - 7-13-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Alzheimer Community Director of Nursing Jessica - 7-2-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Universal Care Nurse Shantel - 7-1-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Underwater Welder Dillon - 6-30-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Garbage Truck Diesel Mechanic Dean - 6-29-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes