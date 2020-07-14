College Football May Not Happen This Fall

College football may be in trouble for the fall. Yahoo Sports shared the news, although not official yet, all signs are pointing to no college football in the fall.

“Right now, I don’t see a path in the current environment to how we play,” a Power Five athletic director said. “I’m confident we’ll get back to what we all think of as normal, but it may be a year before that happens.”

Then he went on to say this...

“Ultimately, no one is playing football in the fall,” said a high-ranking college official. “It’s just a matter of how it unfolds. As soon one of the ‘autonomy five’ or Power Five conferences makes a decision, that’s going to end it.”

It looks like they may try to push things back to spring and summer of 2021.