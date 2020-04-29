Coors Light Is Giving America 500,000 Cans of FREE Beer!

Coors Light understands that right now is the “sucky suck suck suckieness of historical proportions.” That's why they are giving us free beer!

Yes, FREE BEER!

Will free beer fix anything? Probably not. Will it cure Coronavirus and put people back to work? Nope. But will it help you feel better? You bet it will!

Coors Light has kicked off their “America Could Use A Beer” campaign and is giving away 500,000 cans of beer to anybody that wants one. All you have to do is nominate somebody that could use a beer on Twitter and they’ll be entered for a shot at winning a free sixer of cold Coors Light.

Jump on Twitter and tweet something like this: @CoorsLight #CouldUseABeer @DeAnnaLeeDance

Thank you Coors Light for knowing our struggle!