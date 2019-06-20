Country Music's Mullet Game is Strong!

June 20, 2019
Since 2018 Morgan Wallen has been rockin' the mullet. He's added a '90s mustach and says it's a look that pays tribut to all the Joes. "I got a lot of Joe Diffie, Joe Dirt,". 

DOUBLE TAP and TAG A FRIEND!!------ #fishing #bassfishing #LunkerChasers #JoeDirt

A post shared by LunkerChasers™ FISHING PAGE-- (@lunkerchasers) on

Joe Diffie's mullet game was definitely on point! 

Man I remember this tune!! #joediffie #countrymusic #rwbnation #nashville

A post shared by Red White Blue Apparel ®️ (@redwhiteblueapparel) on

Morgan's mullet is a little updated, but still his mullet game is strong! 

Excited to perform “Whiskey Glasses” live tomorrow morning on the @todayshow. Y’all can tune in at the 10am hour!!

A post shared by Morgan Wallen ---- (@morganwallen) on

Morgan Wallen has started a trend, because he's not the only country star who's #MulletStrong. The lead singer of Midland, Mark Wystratch, has a sweet mullet too! 

BottleRock -- (--@rollingstone)

A post shared by Midland (@midland) on

The trend has inspired the fans too Morgan Wallen says, "It somewhat become a thing," he says. "I'll have some meet and greets and there will be dudes coming in there with mullets and cut-off flannels." But why does Morgan Wallen wear the mullet? It's simple really. He says, "I was looking at a photo album of (my dad) and my mom and I got to their wedding and he had a mullet during their wedding. I just said, ‘Dang, Dad, that looks kinda good — I think I might try it.’" And he did, and here we are! 

There's all kinds of mullets. We all can respect the upkeep it must take to rock the "permed" mullet. 

‪Good luck with that! #mullet #holdmybeer #hunter #hunt #deerhunter #deerseason #fridayfeels #mobsquadoutdoors ‬

A post shared by The Mob Squad Outdoors (@themobsquadoutdoors) on

Then there's more of the "Joe Dirt" mullet. 

very overdue snip ---- #hairdressing#menshaircut#mullet#studenthairdresser

A post shared by @ rubywilliams_chicagohair on

Here's a "mullet lifer". 

#lifer

A post shared by Mullet Militia (@mulletmilitiausa) on

And we end with perhaps the most famous mullet of all time which begs the question; did the mullet ever really go away? 

Best dad Eva. #achybreakyheart #fathers #mullet #mulletsofinstagram

A post shared by Ross Hobson (@rosshobson_sr) on

 

 

 

