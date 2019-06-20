Country Music's Mullet Game is Strong!

Since 2018 Morgan Wallen has been rockin' the mullet. He's added a '90s mustach and says it's a look that pays tribut to all the Joes. "I got a lot of Joe Diffie, Joe Dirt,".

Joe Diffie's mullet game was definitely on point!

Morgan's mullet is a little updated, but still his mullet game is strong!

Morgan Wallen has started a trend, because he's not the only country star who's #MulletStrong. The lead singer of Midland, Mark Wystratch, has a sweet mullet too!

The trend has inspired the fans too Morgan Wallen says, "It somewhat become a thing," he says. "I'll have some meet and greets and there will be dudes coming in there with mullets and cut-off flannels." But why does Morgan Wallen wear the mullet? It's simple really. He says, "I was looking at a photo album of (my dad) and my mom and I got to their wedding and he had a mullet during their wedding. I just said, ‘Dang, Dad, that looks kinda good — I think I might try it.’" And he did, and here we are!

There's all kinds of mullets. We all can respect the upkeep it must take to rock the "permed" mullet.

Then there's more of the "Joe Dirt" mullet.

Here's a "mullet lifer".

And we end with perhaps the most famous mullet of all time which begs the question; did the mullet ever really go away?