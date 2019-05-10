Crushin' the Late Show; It's Luke Combs "Beer Never Broke My Heart" LIVE!

If you like hearing Luke Combs new single "Beer Never Broke My Heart" on 100.7 The Wolf, you're going to seriously lose it when you hear him sing it live with a full band!

Maybe you're one of the lucky ones that's heard Luke sing this song live at a show. Or maybe you were with us at Hometown Holiday where he performed it acoustically. But now Luke Combs steps up to the mic at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and crushes the game!