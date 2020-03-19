Dance in Your Living Room with DeAnna Lee's Virtual Line Dance Lesson

Hi Wolfpack! I'm DeAnna Lee your midday host on 100.7 The Wolf. While practicing social distancing, I've been trying to find ways to give back to my community and the country music family.

To stay happy and healthy during these uncertain times, it's suggested that we exercise every day. So I'm offering a FREE - VIRTUAL - FUN - SUPER EASY line dance lesson for you!

Friday, March 20th 5 pm (Pacific) 7 pm (Central) 8 pm (Eastern)



Just log onto your Facebook and this page and wait for us to go LIVE: ➡️https://www.facebook.com/BootBoogieBabesSeattle/

Gonna go LIVE on @BootBoogieBabes https://t.co/v80X64uUAf from my home on Friday to help ease our cabin fever. I hope you and your family will join me! pic.twitter.com/WdKD1JwZpg — DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) March 19, 2020

Get the family together, push back the furniture, and hook Facebook up to your TV, and let's dance! Think of it like a honkytonk exercise class that is fun for all ages! The kids are going to love this, and it's NOT about being perfect. Tell your two left feet that they will have fun! It's about getting up off the couch and doing something active with your family.

Let's exercise and practice social distancing in a healthy and safe way!



You don't need cowboy boots! Just your Facebook app, a small space to dance, and your family!



Celebrate #BootsUpFriday with me, and let's dance!