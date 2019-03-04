Dang, American Idol! Way to Bring the Country Heat!

If you haven't been watching American Idol, you might need to turn it on. Idol has seriously turned up the country music heat this season, and we're over here like...'DANG, y'all are gooooooooooood"!

Let's start with the 6'4" hunk-o-rama from Louisanna. His name is Tyler Mitchell, and he's definitely got a "God given gift". Thank you for sharing it with us Mitchell!

Video of Tyler Mitchell Impresses Judges With Vince Gill&#039;s &quot;Whenever You Come Around&quot; - American Idol 2019

Then there'sthe 23 year old Laci Kaye Booth from Livingston, Texas. She performed Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried". Listen...you're gonna love this!