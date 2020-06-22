Date Night at Snoqualmie Casino with DeAnna Lee

Snoqualmie Casino is open for business! My husband and I went for a fun date night this past Saturday, and it was so nice to get out of the house and enjoy a beautiful night out.

We wore masks the entire time while at Snoqualmie Casino unless we were sitting at our table. Our temperature was checked upon entry as well. And everywhere you turn there is hand sanitizer. We felt very safe.

Snoqualmie Casino

We made reservations at Vista Prime Steaks and Seafood, and the attentive staff at Snoqualmie Casino made our night one to remember. We were sat at a fabulous table where we could watch the sunset. As sunsets go in the Puget Sound, Saturday's was pretty cloudy. But it was still gorgeous as the view from the Vista lives up to it's namesake. It's a true vista of mountain scenery and nature.

Snoqualmie Casino

All of the staff were wearing face masks and face shields. Again, we felt very safe!

We started the meal with a beautiful bottle of 2015 Woodward Canyon wine. Our wine semolie described the wine with hints of tobacco and subtle notes of dark chocolate. It was a gorgeous wine, and my husband and I felt so special as we sipped and enjoyed the sinking sunset.

Snoqualmie Casino

Our starting dish was Ahi Carpaccio. Yes, it's basically ahi grade tuna that been marianted in wasabi and a pear ginger gastrique! It was topped with Siberian cavier. I've never had cavier, and it was sweet with lots of umami. There's nothing quite like it, and if you're adventerous go for it!

Then we had a table side ceasar salad! Our waiter prepared the ceasar dressing and the entire salad in front of us with a fresh egg, anchovies, oil, and lots of parmesian cheese and black pepper. I'm not stretching the truth one bit when I say this is THE BEST ceasar I've ever had in my life! It's that good!

Snoqualmie Casino

The portions at Vista Prime Steak and Seafood are huge! Seriously, we were taking home left overs from each dish.

Then it was time for steak! My husband got the Wagyu New York Strip, and I got the Wagyu Filet. They were cooked to a perfect temparature, and I loved the fancy mushrooms with my dish!

Snoqualmie Casino

My husband makes fun of me, because I always want A-1 Sauce with my steak. Needless to say, there was no reason for it here. These steaks live up to their name!

We couldn't get out of Vista without ordering one of the desserts! We ordered a Rasberry Semi-fredo, and it came with hair! HA! Actually the "hair" on top was cotton candy! We were blown away!

Snoqualmie Casino

Once dinner was over, we felt like hanging out for a while. There's so many things to do at Snoqualmie, and it wasn't long before I found a "Wild Wolf" slot machine!

Snoqualmie Casino

If you're needing to get out of the house, enjoy a nice dinner out, and maybe a little entertainment aftewards you should check out Snoqulamie Casino. We loved our date night and are already making plans to go back!