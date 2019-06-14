DeAnna Lee & Boot Boogie Babes at Half Lion Brewery
Double Whammy = Boots Up Friday ++++ Boot Camp Social Fri-YAY! Come have a tasty Half Lion Brewery beer or cider and dance with us in Sumner! 6 pm - 9 pm tonight!
Throw on your boots and bring the kids! It's FREE! Boss Mama's Kitchen Food Truck will be serving up giant burgers and fries!
Boot Camp Social Friday, June 14th
Half Lion Brewery - Sumner
6 pm- 9 pm
FREE/ Kids Welcome / Food Trucks/ Performances by DeAnna Lee Dancers/ Free Line Dance Lesson with DeAnna Lee
--Save the date--— Boot Boogie Babes (@BootBoogieBabes) June 5, 2019
Friday, June 14th
6 - 9:00pm
.
It’s our next #BootCampSocial at @HalfLIonBeer
.
Social #dancing. Beer&Cider. Fun for all. Come show off all the dances you’ve learned in our boot camps
.
Performances by @BootBoogieBabes @boot_girls @BootChicks
.@DeAnnaLeeDance pic.twitter.com/9fTNK0t7in
Performances by: Boot Boogie Babes
Kick em' up y'all! #MrLonely Line Dance— Boot Boogie Babes (@BootBoogieBabes) May 11, 2019
Music: @MidlandOfficial ------
Choreography: @RobertRoyston
Performed by: @BootBoogieBabes pic.twitter.com/dtrtUM1CKH
Boot Girls
Getting ready for #EmeraldcityHoedown! pic.twitter.com/62UwmunQ1p— Boot Girls (@boot_girls) May 25, 2019
AND the Boot Chicks...
Getting ready for #EmeraldCityHoedown! pic.twitter.com/uLSbr2d9xJ— Boot Chicks (@BootChicks) May 25, 2019
Plus free line dance lesson with DeAnna Lee!
You asked us to break down @coleswindell & @DierksBentley #Flatliner line dance! Get into YOUR boots & try this fun dance with us! pic.twitter.com/XuOJe2lV5v— DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) July 14, 2017