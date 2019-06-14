DeAnna Lee & Boot Boogie Babes at Half Lion Brewery

Double Whammy = Boots Up Friday ++++ Boot Camp Social Fri-YAY! Come have a tasty Half Lion Brewery beer or cider and dance with us in Sumner! 6 pm - 9 pm tonight!

Throw on your boots and bring the kids! It's FREE! Boss Mama's Kitchen Food Truck will be serving up giant burgers and fries!

Boot Camp Social Friday, June 14th

Half Lion Brewery - Sumner

6 pm- 9 pm

FREE/ Kids Welcome / Food Trucks/ Performances by DeAnna Lee Dancers/ Free Line Dance Lesson with DeAnna Lee

--Save the date--

Friday, June 14th

6 - 9:00pm

.

It’s our next #BootCampSocial at @HalfLIonBeer

.

Social #dancing. Beer&Cider. Fun for all. Come show off all the dances you’ve learned in our boot camps

.

Performances by @BootBoogieBabes @boot_girls @BootChicks

.@DeAnnaLeeDance pic.twitter.com/9fTNK0t7in — Boot Boogie Babes (@BootBoogieBabes) June 5, 2019

Performances by: Boot Boogie Babes

Boot Girls

AND the Boot Chicks...

Plus free line dance lesson with DeAnna Lee!