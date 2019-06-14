DeAnna Lee & Boot Boogie Babes at Half Lion Brewery

June 14, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Double Whammy = Boots Up Friday ++++ Boot Camp Social Fri-YAY! Come have a tasty Half Lion Brewery beer or cider and dance with us in Sumner! 6 pm  - 9  pm tonight! 

Throw on your boots and bring the kids! It's FREE!  Boss Mama's Kitchen Food Truck will be serving up giant burgers and fries!  

Boot Camp Social Friday, June 14th

Half Lion Brewery - Sumner

6 pm- 9  pm

FREE/ Kids Welcome / Food Trucks/ Performances by DeAnna Lee Dancers/ Free Line Dance Lesson with DeAnna  Lee

Performances by: Boot Boogie Babes

Boot Girls

AND the Boot Chicks... 

Plus free line dance lesson with  DeAnna Lee! 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
beer
Half Lion Brewery
DeAnna Lee
Boot Boogie Babes
Boot Chicks
Boot Girls
line dance
Puget Sound
DeAnna Lee Dance

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday June 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday June 13th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday June 12th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday June 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday June 10th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday June 6th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes