DeAnna Lee's Deep Dish Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Now we're taking this cauliflower thing to the next level! This recipe will seriously change your idea of pizza night. Deep dish cauliflower crust pizza had texture like real dough and stood up to the ingredients piled on top! Thank you 30/10 Weightloss for Life for the inspiration and for helping me on this incredible new food journey and discovery.

You can put any toppings you like on this. You can see with our pizza my husband created his side of the pizza, and I put my favorite toppings on the other side. I keep my toppings lighter with veggies. My husband added sausage and pepperoni. We liked this recipe so much that I'm going to the grocery tonight to get more cauliflower to make a bunch of crusts to keep in the freezer!

Let's make some pizza!!

Deep Dish Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Deep Dish Crust

4 cups riced cauliflower (get the pre-riced cauliflower- it makes it so much easier)

4 tbsp. Feta cheese

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

2 eggs

Non-stick olive oil spray

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. On a parchment paper lined baking sheet spread out the raw riced cauliflower. Bake 10 - 15 minutes until the cauliflower is cooked. Remove from oven and let cool.

3. Place cooked cauliflower into a clean dish towel and ring out the extra moisture.

4. Meanwhile put Feta cheese into a food processor and pulse until the cheese looks like the riced cauliflower.

5. Add all ingredients into a large bowl and mix well.

6. Turn oven up to 400 degrees. Spray a non-stick smaller sized pan and form cauliflower around the pan and up the sides to create the "deep dish". Bake 15 - 20 minutes or until the crust starts to brown.

Deep Dish Toppings (Light version)

1. Mushrooms sauteed

2. Tomatoes sliced

3. Bell peppers chopped

4. 1 tbsp. Feta cheese crumbled

5. Marinara sauce (any kind you enjoy)

1. Preheat oven on Broil setting.

2. Top your pizza the way you like it and broil until the top begins to brown a little.

Slice and enjoy! Deep Dish pizza will never be the same again!