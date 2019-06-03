DeAnna Lee's Dill Pickle "Fauxtato" Salad
As the weather gets warmer, I always start craving my Dill Pickle Potato Salad. Well this year, I have a new weight goal. To achieve it, I'm really watching my carbs. Protein and veggies are my jam right now.
I'm getting there with the help of 30/10 Weightloss for Life! They gave me the idea of "Fauxtato" salad. You replace the potatoes with cauliflower! I thought, well I love dill pickles and don't eat mayonaise. So I recreated the recipe into something my husband and I would both enjoy.
Dill Pickel Fauxtato Salad
1 head of cauliflower
2 tbsp. fresh dill
2 tbsp. fresh parsley
4 dill pickles chopped
4 celery stalks chopped
1/2 red onion chopped
Dressing:
1 tbs. dijon mustard
2 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tbsp. pickle juice
2-3 tbsp. olive oil
1. Steam cauliflower until fork tender.
2. Put 1 cup of steamed cauliflower into the food processer with 1 tbsp olive oil and process until it turns into a thick paste.
3. Chop cauliflower and all ingredients and put into a bowl add the cauliflower paste.
4. Coat with dressing!
Enjoy your card free, veggie packed, guilt free Fauxtato Salad!