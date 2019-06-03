DeAnna Lee's Dill Pickle "Fauxtato" Salad

June 3, 2019
DeAnna Lee
Wolf Blog

As the weather gets  warmer, I always start craving my Dill Pickle Potato Salad. Well this year, I have a new weight goal. To achieve it, I'm really watching my carbs. Protein and veggies are my jam right now. 

I'm getting there with the help of  30/10 Weightloss for Life! They gave me the idea of "Fauxtato" salad. You replace the potatoes with cauliflower! I thought, well I love dill pickles and don't eat mayonaise. So I recreated the recipe into something my husband and I would both enjoy.  

Dill Pickel Fauxtato Salad 

1 head of cauliflower

2 tbsp. fresh dill

2 tbsp. fresh parsley

4 dill pickles chopped

4 celery stalks chopped

1/2 red onion chopped

Dressing: 

1 tbs. dijon mustard

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. pickle juice

2-3 tbsp. olive oil 

 

1. Steam cauliflower until fork tender. 

2. Put 1 cup of steamed cauliflower into the food processer with 1 tbsp olive oil and process until it turns into a thick paste. 

3. Chop cauliflower and all ingredients and put into a bowl add the cauliflower paste. 

4. Coat with dressing! 

Enjoy your card free, veggie packed, guilt free Fauxtato Salad! 

 

 

 

Deanna Lee
Weightloss
30/10 Weightloss for Life
fauxtato salad
dill pickle salad
potato salad

