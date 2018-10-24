DeAnna Lee's Fall Fat Burner (All Ya Gotta Do Is Eat THIS)!

You probably think I'm crazy for saying this, BUT all you have to do is eat this soup and you can lose weight. Trust me, this is a miracle weight loss recipe all in one pot!



You may remember that I've lost close to 20 lbs. with the help of 30/10 Weight Loss for Life. I did it by making smarter choices every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and of course line dancing. But now it's fall, and my taste buds are changing. I'm craving heavier foods. It's just the weather and how it affects me. If I'm not alone, then try this recipe.



I made Stuffed Cabbage Soup a few days ago, and I've been eating it at least once a day. Y'all I stepped on the scale today, and I lost 2 lbs. NO JOKE! All I did was eat this stuff, and I lost weight! It's a MIRACLE FAT BURNER!



Give it a whirl! What have you got to lose? (Recipe below)

Stuffed Cabbage Soup



1 lb ground turkey

1 head cabbage

1 onion

4 carrot stalks

4 ribs celery

4 cloves garlic

2 boxes of low sodium beef stock (love to get organic if they have it too)

1 28 oz. can whole tomatoes

1/2 small can of tomato paste

4-5 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 bunch of parsley

2 bay leaves

1 package of Italian seasoning (next to Taco/Chili seasonings in grocery)

1 package of Lipton Onion soup mix



In a large soup pot, brown the ground turkey. Then remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. In same pot, saute roughly chopped onion, carrot, and celery. DO NOT SALT. You can open the Italian seasonings packet and use some of this to season as you go. Add the garlic and let saute for about a minute. Add the fresh thyme and bay leaves. Add the tomato paste and stir until it incorporates with all of the vegetables.



Add beef stock and deglaze the pot scraping up all the beefy bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the ground turkey back to the pot, then the whole tomatoes and both seasoning packets (Italian and onion soup mix).



Finally add the thinly sliced cabbage. And turn up the heat on the soup pot to medium high and let the soup come to a boil. Then turn the heat down and let the soup simmer for 10 - 15 minutes.



At the very end, chop the parsley and add to the pot.



I serve this with crusty whole wheat bread. It's VERY healthy, but yet it's filling.



Remember, it's an "Eat TWO bowls and NOT feel guilty" kinda meal!