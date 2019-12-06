DeAnna Lee's Favorite Hometown Holiday '19 Moments
What a crowd! What a night! Hometown Holiday 2019 proved to be the biggest guitar pull in America! It's all because of you Wolfpack and how much you love country music!
These are just a few of the my favorite unforgettable moments from Hometown Holiday. I hope you had as much fun as we did Wolfpack.
That time when Jon Pardi had no idea what day it was while Chris Lane has a little snack on stage!
Don't know which is better, @iamchrislane eating Doritos or @JonPardi trying to figure out what day it was? LOL - @MorningWolfMatt & @morningwolfem #MWP #Hometown19 pic.twitter.com/3XjNTIdZ43— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) December 6, 2019
Getting to move Kaylee from Carnation and Samantha from Lake Stevens from the nose bleeds to the FRONT ROW!
When you get moved from the back of the bus to the VERY FRONT ROW! #Hometown19 ------
The MWP getting to chat with the "most festive couple" at the show!
We found the most festive couple at #Hometown19! - @MorningWolfMatt & @MorningWolfEm #MWP pic.twitter.com/VqwBPKAhRr— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) December 6, 2019
Chris Young making his entrance in the VIP area!
It’s officially #Hometown19 ... -- @ChrisYoungMusic just made our Christmas brighter! pic.twitter.com/GdFm4WApfe— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) December 6, 2019
Everything about Jon Pardi! Just EVERY. SINGLE. THING!
Hi cowboy! --@JonPardi tellin’ jokes are #Hometown19! pic.twitter.com/6dGJsPARcg— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) December 6, 2019
Chris Lane's boots though!
The hair! The leather. The boots!!! @iamchrislane is lookin’ #Hometown19 goooood! ---- pic.twitter.com/ISNVbd45IF— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) December 6, 2019
The higher the the hair the closer to Jesus! Russell Dickerson's hair didn't disappoint!
Speaking of hair... it's tradition for Filmore to take his hair out of his man bun for me! Shhh...don't tell my husband!
Ladies! -- @filmoremusic is letting his hair down for us! -- #Hometown19
Speaking of traditions, I had to get my #BootsUp photo. I do it every year. This time though I decided to pull a Kenny Chesney and go all the way to the back of the bus!
##BootsUp for #Hometown19 see you soon #Wolfpack! @SeattleWolf ------ ~ @deannaleedance
Can we just take a moment and admire The Queen?! Carly Pearce brought all the beauty and talent to the Hometown stage last night!
The Queen was flawless at #Hometown19 -- @carlypearce pic.twitter.com/Gn5aJpCVSK— DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) December 6, 2019
When Chris Young sang his new single "Drowning" and everyone pulled out their cell phones!
Russell Dickerson has everyone on their feet for his number one single "Yours"!
Completely sold out! What a crowd! What a night! #Hometown19 --⭐️ pic.twitter.com/KtlSg4Boaa— DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) December 6, 2019
Getting to see some of my beautiful Boot Sisters at the show! Love these ladies!
Some of my beautiful #BootSisters at #Hometown19 last night! ~ @DeAnnaLeeDance @SeattleWolf pic.twitter.com/H6Plx0YKaq— Boot Boogie Babes (@BootBoogieBabes) December 6, 2019
The cowboy whole stole the show!
The cowboy stole the show at #Hometown19! ------ @JonPardi pic.twitter.com/t55OlaYCj4— DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) December 6, 2019
And finally getting to show you around the Hometown Holiday venue. From front to back, dressing rooms, backstage, VIP, to front of house, it's all here!
Thank you for making Hometown 19 the best country music show of the year! We're already working on Throwdown for next summer and Hometown 20! Have a happy holiday season and Merry Christmas! We love you!