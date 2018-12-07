DeAnna Lee's Favorite Moments from #Hometown18

It was a night for great friendships, marriage and engagement celebrations, and some incredible country music! Hometown Holiday was one for the history books, and we like to thank you Wolfpack for bringing your party pants. You kept the energy up all night! Today, I'm running on two things... coffee and "Luuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuke"! Here are a few of my favorite moments from #Hometown18 that I'll never forget!

First it was so fun to get dressed up and celebrate a great year working for the Wolf! This is my dear friend Mickie! She works in sales at the Wolf, and the instant you meet this woman you fall in love with her!

Giving you a tour of backstage at Hometown Holiday and running into Mitchell Tenpenny in the hallway and Jordan Davis in catering!

I knew the fashion game was gonna be turned up with Maren Morris in the house! She just got back from London and Paris, and I bet she picked these booties up overseas! They are smokin' hot!

Head to toe... flawless Maren!

Kelsea Ballerini retweeting my "shoe cam" photo of her booties and calling them her "Seattle booties"!

Bought these babies today! My Seattle booties -- https://t.co/rcdy8Ca1lH — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 7, 2018

Kelsea was dolled up and lookin' so cute! She retweeted this tweet too calling it her "Elle Woods look"!

Maren Morris taking the stage and complimenting Luke Combs on just how great of a singer he is...

Hearing Maren Morris talk about what great friends she is with Brothers Osborne and how this is "the best radio show she's ever been a part of"!

One of the funnisest moments was Luke Combs mentioning his Carolina Panthers and how they lost to the Seahawks. That's when the Wolfpack started chanting, "SEEEEEEEEEEA.... HAWWWWWWWWKS"!

YOU Wolpack...getting your hands up for Brothers Osborne!

Brothers Osborne dedicating their pot song "Movin' On to Greener Pastures" to all of us here in the stage of Washington!

Every. Single. Moment. Of. Mitchell Tennpenny opening the show! This man can SAAAAAAAAAAANG!

How can we forget the "Christmas Bunny"?!! Nice work Matt!

Brothers Osborne dual guitars and performing "It Ain't My Fault"!

@brothersosborne #hometown18 A post shared by Angela---- (@ariatangel) on Dec 7, 2018 at 7:55am PST

Luke giving a shout out to Seattle and singing the crap out of "When It Rains It Pours"!

What were your favorite moments? Share with us!