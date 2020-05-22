DeAnna Lee's Favorite Moments of Country Music in 2000's!

It's a 2000's Quarantine Weekend on the Wolf, and it's got me reminiscing about all the fun country music times I had during that decade. These are some of my favorite moments, and I'm sharing them through grainy, photos that were most likely taken on my flip phone. Hopefully this will get you thinking about all those fun country times you had in the 2000's too!

I'll never forget the complete obsession I had with Keith Urban. It started in the late 90's when I found "The Ranch" album in the freebie bin at work. I fell in love! The first time I met Keith Urban was in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was playing a small casino ballroom show for about 400 people. It was one of the greatest concerts of my life up to that point, and meeting him; well just look at the smile on my face!

My obsession with Keith Urban continued. He was still single and a girl can dream right?! So I asked him to sign my jeans. It's the first time this broke single chick had ever spent more than $50 on jeans. These were the fancy, FANCY ones, and I wanted to memorialize them forever! Keith Urban was kind enough to say yes!

Then there was that time that Billy Currington broke my headphones; the ones I used to work with daily for my job! But look at that tan and those muscles... how could I be mad?

Here's the headphones he broke! HA!!!

I also had a major...MAJOR crush on Dierks Bentley! It was that hair and all those sweet love songs and boot stompers! I could put on his album and listen to it over and over. I met Dierks a few times over the years, and each time he was always kind and humble and always very cute! The first time I met Dierks Bentley (bottom left photo), he had just got off the tour bus and had been listening to music with a big set of headphones. His hair was completely dented and looking wonky from it too. I just couldn't let him meet all those people in the meet and greet line, taking all those photos with jacked up hair. So I told him. He leaned his head down towards me and said, "well fix it". You know I didn't hesistate. I put my fingers right in that hair and got him all good to go! HA! True story!

I met all the legends too; Toby Keith, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, George Straight. My radio life in the 2000's was epic, and getting to walk down memory lane today is just what I needed to help get through another weekend in quarantine. I hope you'll turn on 100.7 The Wolf and reminisce with me this weekeed through the music!