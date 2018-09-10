DeAnna Lee's Favorite #Throwdown18 Moments
You came to #Throwdown18, and that's exactly what you did! There are so many moments I can point to that were once in a life time memories, but I'm going to try and pick a few.
Let's start with Earl Dibbles Jr.! Yes, he may have had the biggest dip we've ever seen in his mouth, but he's still a class act giving this guitar away to the cutest little boy!
This moment! @EarlDibblesJr may have the biggest dip we've ever seen, but he's still a class act at #Throwdown18! pic.twitter.com/NmA046uH02— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 10, 2018
Getting to work with this crazy crew! People ask me all the time how I'm liking being back the Wolf. Well, I think this picture says it all. We're a bunch of goofballs, and I feel like I fit right in. Can someone tell What the Wolf is going on here?! HA!
What the Wolf is going on here? -- #Throwdown18 We has a blast with you #Wolfpack! --❤️ pic.twitter.com/c77gwqyyIx— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 9, 2018
All the cuteness that is Cam! Like seriously, this woman is a doll!
Doesn't get much cuter than this! Way to bring all the sass to #Throwdown18 @camcountry! pic.twitter.com/bPvDkCMvGP— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 9, 2018
Dancing with Walker Hayes! He has a movement coach for his on stage show, and he showed some of his favorite moves. Then I showed him one of mine! Walker was so cool about it too! He even asked me to choreograph a line dance to his new hit song "90's Country"!
Learning dance moves with @walkerhayes @DeAnnaLeeDance @SeattleWolf #Throwdown2018 pic.twitter.com/TqLsU1aZQl— JP (@preslammedpoet) September 8, 2018
Chris Janson killing the #Throwdown18 stage! This guy is just so stinkin' good!
Youngest member of the @opry since @HankJr ... @janson_chris #throwdown18! pic.twitter.com/hVUuHmIlGU— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 9, 2018
When Granger Smith jumped off the stage to get out into the crowd and shake your hand! Do you see yourself?!!
Gotta Yee Yee with everyone at #throwdown18! Yeah @GrangerSmith yeah! pic.twitter.com/JM3y8SCxCM— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 9, 2018
Getting to hang with my Lunch Party bud Wingnut!
It’s time for @GrangerSmith at #Throwdown18! pic.twitter.com/FbB2FEA4HI— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 9, 2018
Seeing all of your tweets and IG posts!
YeeYee! #throwdown18 @seattlewolf pic.twitter.com/ZaZ8Zuf8E2— Becka Keller (@BeckaKeller19) September 8, 2018
Meeting so many great Wolfpack peeps like Alison and Caleb!
Bringing that #YeeYee heat at #Throwdown18! Alison & Caleb pic.twitter.com/obMFmccbPh— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 8, 2018
Performing on stage with the Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle's Line Dance Team! We have Audition Boot Camp kicking off in October and Auditions for the 2019 team begining in February! Email me: [email protected]
Way to get everyone on their feet at #Throwdown18 @BootBoogieBabes including @MorningWolfMatt! pic.twitter.com/ckvDvpjMi6— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 9, 2018
Always being so amazed by how beautiful our Morning Wolfpack lady bug is... Emily you're gorgeous!
Just some #Wolf #GRLPWR at #Throwdown18! @MorningWolfEm @DeAnnaLeeDance pic.twitter.com/BZGjr69qrd— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 8, 2018
Getting to hang with America's best Jalisha and Daisy backstage and having the opportunity to personally thank them for their service!
Hanging with America’s best! #WAAirNationalGuard Jalisha & Daisy at #Throwdown18! pic.twitter.com/F4qh1ZrBNr— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 8, 2018
Matt McAllister and his wife Vanessa dancing with us was epically awesome!
Never thought we'd see @MorningWolfMatt dancing with @DeAnnaLeeDance and the @BootBoogieBabes!! #Throwdown18 pic.twitter.com/kazh5oSpxq— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 8, 2018
Watching my friend Aaron Crawford have one of the biggest shows of his career!
Bringing all the local #CascadeCountry to the #Throwdown18 stage! --@crawfordaaron pic.twitter.com/lqxAWdgtiV— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 10, 2018
And of course we can't forget, Kane Brown! He's just so dang cute!
#Throwdown18 after glow is SO real! We love you @kanebrown! pic.twitter.com/SGyn4sc6uZ— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 9, 2018
I can keep on going, because there are so many more. Maybe you can share YOUR favorite moments with me?!
Thank you for making #Throwdown18 the best radio event I've ever had the pleasure to be a part of. It was a day I won't ever forget!