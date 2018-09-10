DeAnna Lee's Favorite #Throwdown18 Moments

You came to #Throwdown18, and that's exactly what you did! There are so many moments I can point to that were once in a life time memories, but I'm going to try and pick a few.

Let's start with Earl Dibbles Jr.! Yes, he may have had the biggest dip we've ever seen in his mouth, but he's still a class act giving this guitar away to the cutest little boy!

Getting to work with this crazy crew! People ask me all the time how I'm liking being back the Wolf. Well, I think this picture says it all. We're a bunch of goofballs, and I feel like I fit right in. Can someone tell What the Wolf is going on here?! HA!

All the cuteness that is Cam! Like seriously, this woman is a doll!

Dancing with Walker Hayes! He has a movement coach for his on stage show, and he showed some of his favorite moves. Then I showed him one of mine! Walker was so cool about it too! He even asked me to choreograph a line dance to his new hit song "90's Country"!

Chris Janson killing the #Throwdown18 stage! This guy is just so stinkin' good!

When Granger Smith jumped off the stage to get out into the crowd and shake your hand! Do you see yourself?!!

Getting to hang with my Lunch Party bud Wingnut!

Seeing all of your tweets and IG posts!

Meeting so many great Wolfpack peeps like Alison and Caleb!

Performing on stage with the Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle's Line Dance Team! We have Audition Boot Camp kicking off in October and Auditions for the 2019 team begining in February! Email me: [email protected]

Always being so amazed by how beautiful our Morning Wolfpack lady bug is... Emily you're gorgeous!

Getting to hang with America's best Jalisha and Daisy backstage and having the opportunity to personally thank them for their service!

Matt McAllister and his wife Vanessa dancing with us was epically awesome!

Watching my friend Aaron Crawford have one of the biggest shows of his career!

And of course we can't forget, Kane Brown! He's just so dang cute!

I can keep on going, because there are so many more. Maybe you can share YOUR favorite moments with me?!

Thank you for making #Throwdown18 the best radio event I've ever had the pleasure to be a part of. It was a day I won't ever forget!