DeAnna Lee's Favorite #Throwdown19 Moments

What a great way to end the summer of 2019 in The Claw with our closest friends and Throwdown 19!

There were SO many great moments, but I'm going to try and pick a few. Share YOUR favorite moments with us too! I'd love to know all about your Throwdown 19 experience.

One of my favorite moments was watching YOU Wolfpack! You were having the time of your lives, and it made the whole vibe that much more fun!

Getting to dance the #GitUpChallenge with Blanco Brown, Boot Boogie Babes, and LAUREN ALAINA!!!

Discovering unique new ways to enjoy a cold Coors Light!

That guy who did the splits on stage with Lauren Alaina!

The guy that did the splits.... pic.twitter.com/uJhVOIbteo — Margarita (@MarNYSEA) September 3, 2019

Blanco Brown's spurs on his tennis shoes!

Spurs on your Nikes make you, “a little cowboy and a little hood!” - @blancobrown with @AlekOnTheRadio at #Throwdown19 pic.twitter.com/1OOVdaEB5N — 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 2, 2019

Watching Lauren Alaina get pumped up before going out of stage for her show!

Performing with the Boot Boogie Babes!

Matt snuggled up in a hammack with Jordan Davis!

Seeing the first members of the Wolfpack line up at the stage!! Love this!

First to the stage!!! #Throwdown19 A post shared by Seattle Wolf (@seattlewolf) on Sep 1, 2019 at 12:27pm PDT

Your vibe Wolfpack!!!

You look GOIOD #thrrowdown19! -------- A post shared by Seattle Wolf (@seattlewolf) on Sep 1, 2019 at 2:23pm PDT

Getting my metal head husband out to Throwdown with me= WINNING!

Watching a "Love at First Sight" proposal to my friend and Boot Boogie Babe Michelle!

Watching Chase Rice and Lauren Alaina play beer pong backstage!

Chase Rice!!!! I did get to ask him backstage about his shirtless summer and if he wanted to continue that tradition with us today. We had a good laugh about it!

Watching one of the Boot Boogie Babes Leslie lead future DWTS winner Lauren Alaina...

Jimmie Allen coming out into the crowd!

All the cuties backstage!

Getting to sport my 100.7 The Wolf belt buckle all day!

Hanging out with friends was the best! The weather was perfect and the beer was cold!

Ending the show with my co-workers on stage. It was a long day, but we were having a seriously GREAT time together!