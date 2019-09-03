DeAnna Lee's Favorite #Throwdown19 Moments
What a great way to end the summer of 2019 in The Claw with our closest friends and Throwdown 19!
There were SO many great moments, but I'm going to try and pick a few. Share YOUR favorite moments with us too! I'd love to know all about your Throwdown 19 experience.
One of my favorite moments was watching YOU Wolfpack! You were having the time of your lives, and it made the whole vibe that much more fun!
You sounded great last night Wolfpack! #eyesonyou #throwdown19 --: @ChaseRiceMusic pic.twitter.com/uANsg4J3L1— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 2, 2019
Getting to dance the #GitUpChallenge with Blanco Brown, Boot Boogie Babes, and LAUREN ALAINA!!!
Dancing the #GitUpChallenge on stage at #Throwdown19 with @blancobrown @BootBoogieBabes & @Lauren_Alaina! pic.twitter.com/t4rmlLFl7T— DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) September 3, 2019
Discovering unique new ways to enjoy a cold Coors Light!
#ThrowDown19 beer holder -- pic.twitter.com/1E4Q6bBggk— Abigail Luck (@huddleston_907) September 1, 2019
That guy who did the splits on stage with Lauren Alaina!
The guy that did the splits.... pic.twitter.com/uJhVOIbteo— Margarita (@MarNYSEA) September 3, 2019
Blanco Brown's spurs on his tennis shoes!
Spurs on your Nikes make you, “a little cowboy and a little hood!” - @blancobrown with @AlekOnTheRadio at #Throwdown19 pic.twitter.com/1OOVdaEB5N— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 2, 2019
Watching Lauren Alaina get pumped up before going out of stage for her show!
Yup, that future #DWTS winner @Lauren_Alaina cutting’ that rug backstage at #Throwdown19! -- pic.twitter.com/DiwmiMG4m0— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 2, 2019
Performing with the Boot Boogie Babes!
It’s that time at #Throwdown19! @DeAnnaLeeDance and the @BootBoogieBabes are onstage! pic.twitter.com/0Z763RPCXe— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 1, 2019
Matt snuggled up in a hammack with Jordan Davis!
Wait....is that @JordanCWDavis and @MorningWolfMatt....laying.....in a Hammack? pic.twitter.com/EXp02N673c— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 1, 2019
Seeing the first members of the Wolfpack line up at the stage!! Love this!
Your vibe Wolfpack!!!
Getting my metal head husband out to Throwdown with me= WINNING!
I got my metal head husband to #Throwdown19! -- ~ @deannaleedance
Watching a "Love at First Sight" proposal to my friend and Boot Boogie Babe Michelle!
A #Throwdown19 proposal?!!! Did she say yes?!!! --#LoveAtFirstSight
Watching Chase Rice and Lauren Alaina play beer pong backstage!
.@ChaseRiceMusic - 1@Lauren_Alaina - 0— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 2, 2019
Don't worry girl, there is still time for a comeback!!!#Throwdown19 #BackstageFun pic.twitter.com/fYVLUKNp20
Chase Rice!!!! I did get to ask him backstage about his shirtless summer and if he wanted to continue that tradition with us today. We had a good laugh about it!
Watching one of the Boot Boogie Babes Leslie lead future DWTS winner Lauren Alaina...
One of the @bootboogiebabes leading future #DWTS winner @laurenalaina backstage... --
Jimmie Allen coming out into the crowd!
.@SeattleWolf hey wolf pack! Are you in the video?!? Let me know!!! --✌️-- #ShanzOutAndAbout #Throwdown Video recap of #ThrowDown19— Shanz Dev (@ShanzDev) September 3, 2019
Online now! https://t.co/ovqRHrPVgD#LaborDayWeekend #musicmatters pic.twitter.com/9eExt6oOEG
All the cuties backstage!
Lookin’ good boys! https://t.co/qf9roSjl6d— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) September 2, 2019
Getting to sport my 100.7 The Wolf belt buckle all day!
Feelin’ the Wolf buckle & @chaserice! #Throwdown19 ~ @deannaleedance
Hanging out with friends was the best! The weather was perfect and the beer was cold!
Having a cold @coorslight with my @bootboogiebabes #BootSisters! Lovin’ #Throwdown19!
Ending the show with my co-workers on stage. It was a long day, but we were having a seriously GREAT time together!
Thanks for making #Throwdown19 the biggest and best one yet Wolfpack...