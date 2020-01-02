Happy New Year! Let's get 2020 off to the right start with some low carb, fluff busting recipes!

My husband knows that at the start of every year, I pull out all of the low carb, veggie heavy recipes to help reset our gylcemic index and get back on track after the holidays. We just got back from Maui where we celebrated my in-laws 50th wedding anniversary. As you can imagine, I ate just about EVERYTHING! Hawaiian food is all so yummy. So now I have some work to do to get myself back on track for 2020.

As soon as we got back to Seattle, I went to work on some fluff busting recipes. Below is my first meal of 2020, and the collard greens play double duty. They are very healthy and also symbolize money! So bring on health and wealth for the New Year!

DeAnna Lee's Fluff Busting Chicken Collard Green Soup

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt/ pepper (add more for your taste)

1 tbsp. fresh thyme minced

1 tbsp. fresh rosemary minced

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 chicken breasts

6 cloves garlic minced

1 yellow onion diced

3 carrots diced

4 ribs celery diced

3 bunches of collard greens - rinsed, destemmed, rolled up like a cigar, then cut into strips

2 cans cannellini beans drained and rinsed

10 cups organic chicken broth

1 cup green lentils

Crystal Hot Sauce (optional)

Dollup of Greek yogurt (garnish)

Fresh chopped parsley (garnish)

In a large pot over medium heat add olive oil. Salt and pepper chicken breasts and brown 5 minutes per side then remove to plate. Don't cook all the way through. You'll cook the chicken more later.

Add the onions to the pot and chicken drippings and saute about five mintues.

Add the thyme, rosemary, red pepper flakes.

Add garlic, carrots, celery, collard greens and saute a few more minutes.

Add cannellini beans then cover everything with the chicken stock and bring to a boil.

Once the liquid is boiling add the green lentils. Reduce to low, cover the pot and simmer 40 minutes.

Meanwhile shred the chicken with two forks and add to the pot at around 35 minutes of simmering. It will cook the chicken the rest of the way through.

Adjust seasonings by adding more salt and pepper if needed.

Check to see if lentils and collard greens are tender. They should be close.

Top with hot sauce and a dash of Greek yogurt and fresh parsley!

This freezes well and is even better on day two and three!