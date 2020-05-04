DeAnna Lee's Jalapeno & Panko Crusted Zucchini Bites

It's all about those quarantine snacks, and this one is healthy, easy and quick to make, and best of all ... it's crunchy!

DeAnna Lee's Jalapeno & Panko Zucchini Bites RECIPE

1 zuccchini cut into 1/2 inch rounds

1 egg

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1 jalapeno finely minced (seeds removed unless you want it extra spicy)

2 tbsp. olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Cut zucchini into 1/2 inch rounds. Make a dredging station with 2 containers. One with egg, salt, pepper, and the minced jalapeno. The second with the panko seasoned with salt and pepper and 1 tbsp. of olive oil. Mix well to coat panko with oil. Dunk the zucchini in the egg mixture, then coat the zucchini with the panko bread crumbs. Place panko crusted zucchinin on a parchment sheet lined baking sheet, pour a little drop or so of olive oil on each veggie (it helps it brown) and bake 12 -15 mintes or until browned. Lightly salt zucchinin when you remove them from the oven.

Serve immediately with Yogurt Ranch Dipping Sauce! Recipe is easy! Just add a dollup of yogurt, 1 tbsp. fresh lemon, 1 tbsp. of milk, 1 tsp. of Ranch dressing mix. Mix together and enjoy!