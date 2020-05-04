DeAnna Lee's Jalapeno & Panko Crusted Zucchini Bites
May 4, 2020
It's all about those quarantine snacks, and this one is healthy, easy and quick to make, and best of all ... it's crunchy!
DeAnna Lee's Jalapeno & Panko Zucchini Bites RECIPE
1 zuccchini cut into 1/2 inch rounds
1 egg
1 cup panko bread crumbs
1 jalapeno finely minced (seeds removed unless you want it extra spicy)
2 tbsp. olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Cut zucchini into 1/2 inch rounds.
- Make a dredging station with 2 containers. One with egg, salt, pepper, and the minced jalapeno. The second with the panko seasoned with salt and pepper and 1 tbsp. of olive oil. Mix well to coat panko with oil.
- Dunk the zucchini in the egg mixture, then coat the zucchini with the panko bread crumbs.
- Place panko crusted zucchinin on a parchment sheet lined baking sheet, pour a little drop or so of olive oil on each veggie (it helps it brown) and bake 12 -15 mintes or until browned.
- Lightly salt zucchinin when you remove them from the oven.
Serve immediately with Yogurt Ranch Dipping Sauce! Recipe is easy! Just add a dollup of yogurt, 1 tbsp. fresh lemon, 1 tbsp. of milk, 1 tsp. of Ranch dressing mix. Mix together and enjoy!