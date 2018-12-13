DeAnna Lee's Korean Beef

My husband LOVES Korean Beef! It's super easy to whip up too! Recipe below:

Korean Beef

1 pound ground beef (or substitute turkey for leaner meat)

1 tablespoon avocado oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper chopped

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon crushed red-pepper flakes, or more to taste.

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger (or use fresh)

Brown the beef almost all the way, then add the remainder of the ingredients. Serve over cauliflower rice and top with green onions and sesame seeds!

EASY! YUM!