DeAnna Lee's Korean Beef And Veggies

January 10, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Wolf Blog

A friend of mine shared that she was inspired to change her eating habits after watching my success with 30-10 Weight Loss For Life! Amina,  you've got this girl! Here's a recent recipe a made for my husband. He loves Korean Beef and Veggies. (recipe below)

Korean Beef and Veggies with Brown Rice 

1 lb. lean ground beef

4 garlic cloves

1 shallot

1 red bell pepper diced

1 carrot diced

2  turnips diced 

 

Sauce: 

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon crushed red-pepper flakes, or more to taste.

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger (or use fresh)

 

1. Brown the beef almost all the way, then add the remainder of the ingredients. Serve over cauliflower or brown rice and top with green onions and sesame seeds!

Serve with a little brown rice, and you've got a very easy, quick, healthy dinner! 

 

 

 

Korean Beef
Deanna Lee
fight the fluff

