Demi Lovato Surprise Performance with Dan & Shay Started as a Backstage Jam

February 3, 2020
Demi Lavoto was at the Super Bowl in Miami to perform the National Anthem which she totally nailed by the way! But she also got to hang out with Dan and Shay. 

Dan and Shay were there to perform during the pre-game festivities. They performed "Tequilla" earlier in the day, but then when it was time to perform their Grammy winning song "Speechless" they amped it up Demi Lavoto. And it all started from a backstage jam! 

Moments when my job allows me to see moments that are just amazing. @ddlovato came to see @danandshay last night and they started talking music and this happened backstage which led to an amazing surprise on stage. Wow

A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on

Listen to those voices together! WOWZA! No wonder they invited Demi to perform with them! 

We need a remix! Bravo! 

