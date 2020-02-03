Demi Lovato Surprise Performance with Dan & Shay Started as a Backstage Jam

Demi Lavoto was at the Super Bowl in Miami to perform the National Anthem which she totally nailed by the way! But she also got to hang out with Dan and Shay.

Dan and Shay were there to perform during the pre-game festivities. They performed "Tequilla" earlier in the day, but then when it was time to perform their Grammy winning song "Speechless" they amped it up Demi Lavoto. And it all started from a backstage jam!

Listen to those voices together! WOWZA! No wonder they invited Demi to perform with them!

So it should be illegal that a Dan and Shay ft Demi Lovato - Speechless remix does not exist pic.twitter.com/nNCqQjuGVG — anyone (@strengthmetria) February 2, 2020

We need a remix! Bravo!