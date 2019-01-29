Dick's Drive In Turns 65 Today & We Get 19 Cent Burgers

January 29, 2019
Happy Birthday Dick's Drive In! You're 65 today, and we're the ones that get to celebrate! Thank you, thank you, thank YOU for rolling back your prices. We get 19 cent cheese burgers all day!!!! 

When I hit up Dicks Drive In, I'm going for three cheeseburgers (don't judge) lol, a small fry, AND a chocolate milk shake! Because let's be serious, if you're gonna eat Dick's you gotta go ALL THE WAY right?!! Just look at those frys calling your name! 

With 19 cent burgers all day, you can afford to grab a whole back of Dick's! 

With five locations in Seattle, one to the north in Edmonds and a recent addition in Kent, there's bound to be a place for you to celebrate today! 

Happy Birthday Dick's Drive In! Here's to another 65 years! We love you!

 

