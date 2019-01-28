Dierks Bentley Climbs Mountain in Banf to Say "Thank YOU"

January 28, 2019
DeAnna Lee

Dierks Bentley will be kicking a$$ at the Tacoma Dome on Friday with Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights. So it only seems right that he would be taking advantage of his time out west, right? 

Dierks Bentley climbed to the top of a mountain in Banf, Canada to say "thank you" to fans and country radio for making his latest single "Burning Man" a number one song on the country charts! Now this how you do it! 

Burning Man #1! So Awesome. Thank you @brothersosborne for all the kick ass you both added to this song. Thank you #CountryRadio! So much gratitude for country fans that have embraced Burning Man. hard to describe how personally attached I am to this song. the connection grows stronger with every show. Thank you and congrats @lukedick #bobbypinson. Thank you @arturobuenahora for sending my way dude! Thx @rosscopperman @jonrandallmusic.

A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on

Nice work Dierks! Congrats on your number one single! We can't wait for your show Friday at the Tacoma Dome! 

