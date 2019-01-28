Dierks Bentley Climbs Mountain in Banf to Say "Thank YOU"

Dierks Bentley will be kicking a$$ at the Tacoma Dome on Friday with Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights. So it only seems right that he would be taking advantage of his time out west, right?

Dierks Bentley climbed to the top of a mountain in Banf, Canada to say "thank you" to fans and country radio for making his latest single "Burning Man" a number one song on the country charts! Now this how you do it!

Nice work Dierks! Congrats on your number one single! We can't wait for your show Friday at the Tacoma Dome!

Still need tix? Listen weekday mornings with at 7:10 am and play "Beat the Street" with the Morning Wolfpack to win!