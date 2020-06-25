Dixie Chicks Change Name to "The Chicks; Drop Protest Song
June 25, 2020
The Dixie Chicks have dropped "Dixie" from their name on all their social media pages and website. They will now be known as "The Chicks", and they've released a protest song called "March March".
On their website they released this statement along with the new song, “We want to meet this moment.” In a press statement, they also added, “A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of [New Zealand] for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!”