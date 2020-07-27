DIY: Smoked Blackberry BBQ Chicken on the Grill

We don't own a Traeger, so we had to DIY this smoked chicken in our Weber gas grill. It took about 3 hours and lot of baby sitting the grill to keep the temperature regulated, but the finished product was SO worth it!

DIY: Smoked Blackberry BBQ Chicken was a success!



-- -- -- pic.twitter.com/7863VnUc9W — DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) July 27, 2020

DIY: Smoked Blackberry BBQ Chicken

1 whole chicken

4 -8 tinfoil packets of Apple wood chips (a couple handfuls in each packet, wrapped up with holes poked on all sides)

BBQ Butter Dry Rub

1/2 stick of unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 tbsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. corriander

1 tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tbsp. chipolte pepper powder

1 tbsp. ground coffee

3 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

Blackberry BBQ Sauce

1 bottle smokey BBQ sauce (just get your favorite)

1 container fresh blackberries

2 tbsp. sambal olelek (hot chili paste)

2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1. Preheat the grill on one side and leave the other burners (we only have two) off. Your grill should stay at 250 degrees. We had to stay with the grill the entire time making sure the temperature did not go over 250. If it does, you can simply open the grill to help it cool down and regulate it.

2. Take the packets of apple wood and place them on the side of the grill that is on. You may have to use a lighter to get them started smoking. We used two packets at a time to really get that smokey flavor, and they last about 45 minutes each.

3. Wash and pat dry your chicken. Loosen the skin from the breast meat.

4. Mix butter and all the spices in the BBQ Butter Rub together. Put half of the butter under the skin of the chicken and then butter the outside of the chicken with the remaining butter. Make sure to coat the entire chicken on top and bottom. I also like to salt and pepper the inside of the chicken.

5. Place chicken on the side of the grill that is OFF.

6. While chicken is smoking, make your BBQ sauce. Puree the blackberries in a food processor, then mix all ingredients together and reduce for about 10 minutes.

7. During the last 30 minutes of cooking the chicken, start to baste the chicken with the BBQ sauce reserving some of the sauce for serving.

8. Smoke for 2 1/2 - 3 hours or until you get an internal temperature of 160 for the white meat and 165 for dark meat. Remember to keep an eye on the grill and regulate it keeping the temp no hotter than 250 degrees. Also replacing the apple wood smoke packets when they no longer smoke. Again, they last about 45 mintues each.

9. Remove chicken and let rest 15 minutes.

We served this with an Apple, Fennel, Celery and Corn Salad with a Lemon Dressing!