Do Throwdown 19 Like a Pro! Everything YOU Need to Know!

It's the biggest country music party in the Puget Sound, and when you hit the Enumclaw Expo you've got one chance to get it right from what you bring, wear, and park! That's why we're here to help you "Do Throwdown Like a Pro"! We've got tips and tricks to help you roll like a veteran at #Throwdown19!

Here's the 5 things you need to have the best summer concert experience of your life!

5. Low back beach chairs, a blanket and small bag.

Tip: Seats 12” or lower from the ground and no more than 28” tall are allowed. Patio or lawn type chairs are not permitted. They block the view of patrons behind them.

4. Beer And Concession Money and YOUR ID

Tip: You'll show your ID to get drink tickets. Then you'll take those tickets to the beer garden to sip on some cold Coors Light! YUM! Plus we've got more food and concessions this year! You'll have lots of options to choose from all day!

3. Empty Water Bottle

Tip: It's important to hydrate! It's gonna be sunny and 78, and we've got Hydration Stations for you to refill your water bottles all day!

2. Cowboy Boots AND Flip Flops/ Or Tennis Shoes

Tip: Let's face it. You'll probably end up with a new pair of cowboy boots to show off at Throwdown! But they're not broken in yet which means after 10 hours of the best country music in the Puget Sound, your dogs are gonna be barking. Bring a pair of flip flops or tennis shoes to change into if that happens. Or just wear your most comfy cowboy boots!

1. Parking is $10 CASH ONLY

Tip: Bring cash for parking. Nothing worse than starting out your day by figuring out you have to walk a mile from your parking spot lugging all your stuff just to get the party started.

Here's a full list of things you can/ can't bring to Throwdown: DO's and DON'TS!!