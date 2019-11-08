[Download] Luke Combs "What You See Is What You Get" Album Here!

November 8, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Shook! ... That's it! Just SHOOK by Luke Combs and his sophomore album "What You See Is What You Get"! 

Don't wait on this one. Download it, buy it at the store, put it on your favorite device and listen! This is a modern day country music masterpiece, and I'm not just saying that because Luke Combs is my favorite. I mean... he's kinda everyone's favorite! 

 

It's like a minature box set packed with 17 beer soaked, country anthems that speak to people like me. I had to get out the tissues while listening to "Does To Me" featuring Eric Church. It's just a song about good ol' boys. The kind I grew up with on those Arkansas backroads. 

Luke's got a little message for all of us! 

NEW ALBUM’S OUT NOW! Listen now via the link in my bio!!

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

Buy "What You See Is What You Get" HERE! 

    Tags: 
    Luke Combs
    What You See Is What You Get
    album
    sophomore album

    Recent Podcast Audio
    The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday November 8th, 2019 Share Your Salary
    The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday November 7th, 2019 Share Your Salary
    The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday November 6th, 2019 Share Your Salary
    The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday November 4th, 2019 Share Your Salary
    The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday October 30th, 2019 Share Your Salary
    Morning Wolfpack
    The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday October 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
    View More Episodes