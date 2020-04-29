Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Available in Snohomish County

April 29, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Getty

Doctors and scientists keep saying that testing is the best path back to reopening our state, so this news is truly exciting! Snohomish County has opened it's first drive-thru coronavirus testing sight. 

In order to be tested, YOU MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. Do that ------> HERE!!!  

Where: Health District South County Office - Lynnwood 

When: Wednesday & Friday (select hours) 

You must also be exhibiting symptoms like: 

  • Fever greater than 100.4 degrees
  • Cough
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste and smell 

More information from Snohomish County below: 

