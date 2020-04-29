Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Available in Snohomish County
Doctors and scientists keep saying that testing is the best path back to reopening our state, so this news is truly exciting! Snohomish County has opened it's first drive-thru coronavirus testing sight.
In order to be tested, YOU MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. Do that ------> HERE!!!
Where: Health District South County Office - Lynnwood
When: Wednesday & Friday (select hours)
You must also be exhibiting symptoms like:
- Fever greater than 100.4 degrees
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste and smell
More information from Snohomish County below:
The Health District will continue surveillance testing at several long-term care facilities around the county. It is also opening up limited testing in the south county area later this week. Read the full news release: https://t.co/Og6nqYcq2z. More info: https://t.co/YtW46B4Qya pic.twitter.com/jf8enhPiee— SnoHD (@SnoHD) April 28, 2020