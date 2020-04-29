Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Available in Snohomish County

Doctors and scientists keep saying that testing is the best path back to reopening our state, so this news is truly exciting! Snohomish County has opened it's first drive-thru coronavirus testing sight.

In order to be tested, YOU MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. Do that ------> HERE!!!

Where: Health District South County Office - Lynnwood

When: Wednesday & Friday (select hours)

You must also be exhibiting symptoms like:

Fever greater than 100.4 degrees

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste and smell

More information from Snohomish County below: