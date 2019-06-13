Dustin Lynch Off the Market; Confirms New Girlfriend

We've always heard rumors about Dustin Lynch having a girlfriend. Remember the time when there was a rumor about Dustin and Kelly Osborne being a couple?!

Yeah, that was crazy!!

But now Dustin Lynch has confirmed he definitely has a girlfriend.

"After years and years of going at life alone, I've got somebody to celebrate the highs and lows with," Dustin confirmed to a local radio host. "I've never been happier and I'm in a great headspace."

“You know I’ve not been in a relationship in a long, long, time and it’s great to have somebody to experience the ups and down of life with.” Dustin continued “We get to go do so many cool things and, dude, you and I get to go to so many great places… and to have somebody to join is just great.”

We've searched high and low for a photo of Dustin Lynch with his now confirmed girlfriend, but there is literally nothing on social media. But maybe now that the cat is out of the bad, Dustin will start showing her off a little more. Even though our hearts are breaking, we definitely want to see the happy couple! Congrats Dustin!