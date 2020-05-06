Emily Raines About To Break Chick-Fil-A World Record

May 6, 2020
Emily Raines from the Morning Wolfpack is about to break the world record for eating at Chick-Fil-A for the most consecutive days in a row. 

Emily is on day 105. When she gets to day 115... SHE BREAKS THE WORLD RECORD! Emily says, "I actually still love the food but I'm ready to be done. It's been a fun ride but I see the light at the end of the tunnel".

 

 

Go Emily! You got this! 

 

 

