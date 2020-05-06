Emily Raines About To Break Chick-Fil-A World Record

Emily Raines from the Morning Wolfpack is about to break the world record for eating at Chick-Fil-A for the most consecutive days in a row.

Emily is on day 105. When she gets to day 115... SHE BREAKS THE WORLD RECORD! Emily says, "I actually still love the food but I'm ready to be done. It's been a fun ride but I see the light at the end of the tunnel".

Chick-Fil-A Challenge Update: Today is day 105!!!!



Only 10 more days until I break the world record for eating at @ChickfilA the most consecutive days in a row.



I still love the food but I'm ready to be done.

- @MorningWolfEm #MWP #ChickfilaChallenge pic.twitter.com/qixeJW8UZn — 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) May 6, 2020

Go Emily! You got this!