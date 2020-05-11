MWP's Emily Raines Set To Break Chick-Fil-A World Record

Back on a cold winter day in Seattle, exactly 110 days ago, Emily Raines set out to break the world record for eating at Chick-Fil-A the most days in a row!

Emily Raines from MWP Set To Break Chick-Fil-A World Record

On Wednesday, January 22nd Emily ate at Chick-Fil-A to start the challenge! To break the record, Emily has to eat at Chick-Fil-A for 115 days. Today we are starting the final countdown! Five more days and Emily will do it! Monday, May 18th will mark day 115!

Without taking a day off, except Sunday's of course because Chick-Fil-A isn't open on Sunday's, Emliy has eaten at Chick-Fil-A EVERY. SINGLE. DAY! for 110 days!

We're so proud of Emily! Five more days, and you're a world record breaker!

Go Em Go!

You can do this, and we'll be there to help cheer you on as you cross the Chick-Fil-A Challenge finish line!