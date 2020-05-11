MWP's Emily Raines Set To Break Chick-Fil-A World Record

May 11, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Emily Raines MWP

Wolf Blog

Back on a cold winter day in Seattle, exactly 110 days ago, Emily Raines set out to break the world record for eating at Chick-Fil-A the most days in a row! 

Emily Raines from MWP Set To Break Chick-Fil-A World Record
On Wednesday, January 22nd Emily ate at Chick-Fil-A to start the challenge! To break the record, Emily has to eat at Chick-Fil-A for 115 days. Today we are starting the final countdown! Five more days and Emily will do it! Monday, May 18th will mark day 115! 

 

Without taking a day off, except Sunday's of course because Chick-Fil-A isn't open on Sunday's, Emliy has eaten at Chick-Fil-A EVERY. SINGLE. DAY! for 110 days! 

We're so proud of Emily! Five more days, and you're a world record breaker! 

Go Em Go! 

You can do this, and we'll be there to help cheer you on as you cross the Chick-Fil-A Challenge finish line! 

emily raines
Chick-Fil-A Challenge

