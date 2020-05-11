MWP's Emily Raines Set To Break Chick-Fil-A World Record
Back on a cold winter day in Seattle, exactly 110 days ago, Emily Raines set out to break the world record for eating at Chick-Fil-A the most days in a row!
On Wednesday, January 22nd Emily ate at Chick-Fil-A to start the challenge! To break the record, Emily has to eat at Chick-Fil-A for 115 days. Today we are starting the final countdown! Five more days and Emily will do it! Monday, May 18th will mark day 115!
Without taking a day off, except Sunday's of course because Chick-Fil-A isn't open on Sunday's, Emliy has eaten at Chick-Fil-A EVERY. SINGLE. DAY! for 110 days!
We're so proud of Emily! Five more days, and you're a world record breaker!
Go Em Go!
You can do this, and we'll be there to help cheer you on as you cross the Chick-Fil-A Challenge finish line!
Chick-Fil-A Challenge Update: Today is day 105!!!!— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) May 6, 2020
Only 10 more days until I break the world record for eating at @ChickfilA the most consecutive days in a row.
I still love the food but I'm ready to be done.
- @MorningWolfEm #MWP #ChickfilaChallenge pic.twitter.com/qixeJW8UZn