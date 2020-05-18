Emily Rains Is the New Chick-Fil-A World Record Holder!!!

May 18, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Emily Raines MWP

Emily Raines MWP

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Time to celebrate by maybe not eating chicken for a day or two... Emily Raines is the new Chick-Fil-A Chicken Champion! She broke the World Record holder for eating at Chick-Fil-A for the most consecutive days in a row! 

Emily Raines from the Morning Wolfpack took on the Chick-Fil-A Challenge on Wednesday, January 22nd. Since then she has eaten at the fast food chain every single day for the past 115 days breaking the world record!  

Thomas Rhett called to congratulate her! She also got a blessing from the previous Chicken Champion title holder, Mark Mendenhall! 

Just how did she do it? Well the woman loves chicken and Chick-Fil-A! 

Emily Raines MWP
Emily Raines MWP

Congrats to Emily and all her hard work eating ALL. THAT. DELICIOUS. CHICK-FIL-A CHICKEN! 

Tags: 
emily raines
morning wolfpack
Seattle Wolf
Chick-fil-A
world record
Chick-Fil-A Challenge
Record Holder

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Director of Physical Rehabilitation Services Melissa - 5-18-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Commercial Airline Pilot Jeff - 5-15-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Financial Branch Office Administrator Lori - 5-14-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Overnight Grocery Stocker Joe - 5-13-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Construction Company Safety Coordinator Conner - 5-12-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Mental Health Clinician Case Manager Gino - 5-11-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes