Emily Rains Is the New Chick-Fil-A World Record Holder!!!

Time to celebrate by maybe not eating chicken for a day or two... Emily Raines is the new Chick-Fil-A Chicken Champion! She broke the World Record holder for eating at Chick-Fil-A for the most consecutive days in a row!

Emily Raines from the Morning Wolfpack took on the Chick-Fil-A Challenge on Wednesday, January 22nd. Since then she has eaten at the fast food chain every single day for the past 115 days breaking the world record!

Thomas Rhett called to congratulate her! She also got a blessing from the previous Chicken Champion title holder, Mark Mendenhall!

Just how did she do it? Well the woman loves chicken and Chick-Fil-A!

Congrats to Emily and all her hard work eating ALL. THAT. DELICIOUS. CHICK-FIL-A CHICKEN!