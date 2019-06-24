Enjoying Throwdown 19's Chase Rice... Shirtless!

June 24, 2019
DeAnna Lee
It's summertime and that means less clothing... thank you Chase Rice for giving us a reason to live on a dreary Monday! Only 10 more Monday's til' we see you at  Throwdown! 

Cheers mates.

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

Hellooooo Chase! We're lovin' the steam room shot! 

A different kind of mile high

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

Slowly our Monday is starting to get better! 

Went over for what was supposed to be two days to celebrate with my favorite football club in the world. Ended up watching 4 sunrises in a row, randomly ended up in Paris, missed my flight from London to Nashville, somehow spent a day in Copenhagen Denmark, got kicked out of a castle and now, I'm finally home. What an epic week! This Alex Ovechkin style celebration of my first number 1 song is officially over. Finally back to work. Chicago, let's sing some songs tonight. So good to be home.

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

Yeah this Monday is definitely turning around! 

Hello Saturday

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

One more to make us smile... 

Cheers @santaspub

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

 

 

