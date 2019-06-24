Enjoying Throwdown 19's Chase Rice... Shirtless!
It's summertime and that means less clothing... thank you Chase Rice for giving us a reason to live on a dreary Monday! Only 10 more Monday's til' we see you at Throwdown!
Hellooooo Chase! We're lovin' the steam room shot!
Slowly our Monday is starting to get better!
Went over for what was supposed to be two days to celebrate with my favorite football club in the world. Ended up watching 4 sunrises in a row, randomly ended up in Paris, missed my flight from London to Nashville, somehow spent a day in Copenhagen Denmark, got kicked out of a castle and now, I’m finally home. What an epic week! This Alex Ovechkin style celebration of my first number 1 song is officially over. Finally back to work. Chicago, let’s sing some songs tonight. So good to be home. ----
Yeah this Monday is definitely turning around!
One more to make us smile...