Everything Eric Church does is bad ass, but this song just takes it to the next level!

At CRS in Nashville Eric Church shared how he and his writers wrote 28 songs in 28 days a new project. One of those songs is called, “Jenny,” which came about because of a messed up generator. How can someone write a song and make it sound so good about a generator?! The Chief! You're going to love this!

Can’t wait for this album…