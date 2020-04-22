Eric Church Shares Unreleased "Standing Their Ground" For Essential Workers

“So tonight I pray, as I lay my worries down // Lord watch over those, still standing their ground.” - Eric Church

Eric Church has performed this song on a few occasions, but he's never officially recorded it until now. We can't help but think he meant it for all the doctors, nurses, first responders, and the essential workers doing their jobs every day to save lives and keep this country moving forward. If you are a front line worker, we dedicate this song to you! And we can never say it enough, thank you!